Next hearing scheduled for Friday

A man who is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Easton appeared last week in Leavenworth County District Court. And he is scheduled to be back in court Friday morning, according to court records.

Daniel W. Owens, 43, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said investigators believe the victim, a 58-year-old man, was shot during an altercation inside the residence.

Owens was identified as a “person of interest” following the shooting.

He was arrested Feb. 15 in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to Sherley.

Owens appeared in Leavenworth County District Court on Feb. 27 and was advised of the charge against him, according to court records.

An attorney has been appointed to represent him.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Sherley.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR