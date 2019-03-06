Wednesday afternoon wreck at intersection of K-254/Greenwich Rd, in Sedgwick Co.

Kansas Highway Patrol has released the identities of the victims of car accident near K254 and Greenwich Rd. in Sedgwich County Wednesday afternoon around 12:30. Officials say Terry Wehry, 41, Renata Wehry, 44, and Lonnie Jesser, 68, all from El Dorado were killed in the crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol authorities stated that a northbound box truck collided with a westbound car while crossing Kansas 254. Both vehicles went into a ditch and caught fire.

The three people in the car died at the scene.

Reported driver of the truck, Brandon Collier, 45, of Wichita, was hospitalized with what are believed to be minor injuries.