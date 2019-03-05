A slightly warmer day is on tap for the Topeka area on Tuesday, as highs should reach the mid-20s.

The warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the lower-40s.

Then, after highs in the mid- to upper-40s on Friday, look for rain on Saturday, when highs should be in the upper 50s.

Despite the warm-up, the mercury will fall far short of what Topeka saw a decade ago.

On March 5, 2009, Topeka saw a record high of 86 degrees for the date — some 34 degrees higher than the average 52 degree temperature, according to the National Weather Service. The record low for March 5 was minus 1 in 1960.

Here is a look at the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between -6 and 4. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Friday night: Rain after midnight. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain mixing with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.