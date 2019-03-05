Andover Police & Fire Foundation assist in hiring Roko

Roko, pronounced “Rocko”, a 16-month-old German Shepard from Texas, competed with 10 other dogs to replace Thor, Andover’s K-9 officer for the past 10 years.

The newest rookie met his handler, Officer Deshaun Smith earlier this month and the two have bonded nicely.

Roko’s job includes sniffing out drugs, searching for missing people and helping track down those breaking the law.

The Andover Police & Fire Foundation assisted in raising funds for Roko.

It normally costs between $10,000 and $12,000 to train a police dog. Police in Andover expect Roko to serve with the department for approximately nine years.