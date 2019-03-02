An early-March winter storm sweeping into northeast Kansas late Saturday is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow accompanied by bitter cold, according to the National Weather Service.

"Roadways will become slick and snow-covered, causing hazardous travel conditions," the weather service's Topeka office said in report published late Saturday afternoon on its website. "Gusty north winds may cause blowing snow and reduced visibilities, along with drifting snow over west-to-east oriented roads."

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory covering much of northeast Kansas and running from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. It said the heaviest snow was expected to come between 2 and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Molly Hadfield, media relations coordinator for Topeka's city government, said night shift crews were scheduled to report to work at midnight Saturday night to clear streets, with day shift employees scheduled to report at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"This snow event will be challenging due to cold temperatures and high winds," Hadfield said. "High winds can cause snow to drift and might require streets to be treated several times to clear them."

The weather service predicted Topeka temperatures would plunge to 12 degrees early Sunday morning, with the wind chill index dipping to between minus 1 and 9 due to winds coming from the north at around 15 mph and gusting as high as 25 mph.

The snow is expected to end by noon on Sunday, which is expected to bring a high temperature near 12 and wind chill values between minus 1 and minus 6. Winds should come from the north at 15 mph while gusting as high as 30 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A low around 0 Sunday night, with wind chill values between minus 7 and minus 12 and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

• A high near 18 Monday, with wind chill values between minus 2 and minus 12 and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

• A low around 5 Monday night, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

• A high near 23 Tuesday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 7 Tuesday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 35 Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies.