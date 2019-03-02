Across from the world’s largest hand-dug well in Greensburg, we find Peace Lutheran Church, a place where God’s word has been preached since January 1954. Even though the 2007 tornado that ripped through the Greensburg area destroyed everything, the church has rebuilt and grown.

The Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bucklin, had concluded research requested by Kansas Board of Missions for a congregation in this rural community.

Greensburg Lutheran families met with Pastor Martin Pullman of Redeemer, Kinsley, January 1954. Peace Lutheran was organized and chartered with about ten families.

Small rural communities farm-ranch families are accustomed to driving a distance to shop and market crops/livestock. They are happy to make the journey to worship their Lord on Sunday. The Peace congregation first met in a city building, then acquired the frame building across from the Big Well Museum. My wife, Darlene, and I were blessed to be part of this group.

As the needs of our church grew, talk began about building a single level facility to accommodate growth. One family was in the concrete construction business, another had built his own home, other sturdy hands felt it was time to stop talking and get underway.

With a simple building layout diagram from The Laborers for Christ and pledges from members to the church’s extension fund, the search for a builder started. With some congregational talent, some firms declined without an architect involved. A fine rural family of builders was chosen. Groundbreaking began in July 1989 and a finished building was dedicated in April 1990.

Too small to afford a full-time pastor, Peace arranged to share Lutheran pastors with Kinsley and other congregations nearby. Many times we arranged for pastors who came as far as Wichita, almost 100 miles one way.

An effort to develop a joint agreement with a midtown congregation in Pratt was short-lived as the Pratt congregation disbanded. Again, Peace was at a turning point in its struggle to survive.

The Kansas District’s lay minister training yielded a second career trainee who helped provide quality services to Peace. Now a seminary graduate, Pastor Luke Brown leads the Ellsworth congregation.

On May 7, 2007, a massive E-5 tornado with wind speeds from 150 to 200 mph tore almost a mile wide swath across the community of 1,500 people. It destroyed 95 percent of everything in its path. More than 1,300 homes were flattened and nine people lost their lives.

We read in Psalm 34 verse 17: “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; He delivers them from all their troubles.”

With only the Peace concrete slab remaining, a tent was leased -- which was short-lived due to daily winds. The Orphan Grain Train representative John White called to tell of a drinking water transport en route from Norfolk, Nebraska. I was to arrange for drinking water to fill the 5,000-gallon tanker for public use by Greensburg.

A few church pews, the altar cross and a baptismal leaded glass plaque of a descending dove were salvaged from the Peace church site. Everything else was destroyed.

Responding to our needs for a worship center, the Orphan Grain Train provided a mobile chapel for our use during our rebuilding. My wife and I were honored to represent Peace’s appreciation at the Orphan Grain Train convention in Norfolk. This was such an enlightening experience to actually feel the warmth of the Holy Spirit, with all the disaster planning aide we found there.

Their vision is encompassed in the words of 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 ” Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of Compassion and the God of all Comfort. who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”

Inspired by 2 Corinthians 4:16-18: “Therefore do not lose heart.” and “we choose to fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary but what is unseen is eternal,” we chose to remain on the same concrete slab building site. A search for a building contractor resumed with adequate funds from property insurance and monetary support from Lutherans across the U.S.

A Mennonite building crew began using the LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) building technique adopted by the Greensburg City Council. This entailed styrofoam forms with poured concrete, which was the design of many properties built in Greensburg, following the tornado.

An abandoned Lutheran Church in Russell was kind enough to provide pews and many other needs after our rebuilding was complete. We gave glory to God as we dedicated our new church. It is so true what we read in Philippians 4:10: “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” We cherish those from across the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and others for their generosity. They reminded us of our instructions in Hebrews 13 verse 16: “Don’t forget to do good and share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God”.

As we resumed worship in our newly-dedicated building, we found our numbers greatly reduced since jobs were found elsewhere and many had moved after the tornado. But soon new members from nearby communities and the varied farm/ranch families found our new church home.

Today, a decade later, we continue, by God’s gracious hand, to enjoy God’s Holy Word in a Blessed House of God.

This year we will proudly celebrate the honor of one of our members, Lawson Short who will graduate from our Ft. Wayne Seminary and become a Missouri Synod Lutheran Pastor. So, great things can come from small rural congregations. God has allowed our congregation to survive against many odds.

Bill Proctor, a rural Peace Lutheran Church member (30 miles one way) for over 50 years now, resides in an assisted living facility in Pratt. This article was written for the Kiowa County Signal and the Pratt Tribune.