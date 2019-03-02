Expanding health care options to Butler's students

EL DORADO –Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Butler Community College continue to build upon their partnership by providing expanded health care options to Butler’s students.

The latest partnership between the two entities brings an eSusanB kiosk to the Butler Community College Andover Campus. Located at the north end of the 5000 Building, the kiosk provides a computer, along with additional scopes, for students to use to contact a provider through eSusanB if they have a health concern. The goal of this service is to provide relief to students outside of the college’s health center hours.

“We are excited for this collaboration with Butler,” said Jim Kirkbride, SBAMH President and CEO. “We have previously partnered with them in other ways such as through lab testing and this is just one more way for us to extend our services to Butler’s students to serve their health care needs in a more accessible manner.”

The kiosk will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Students will visit with a local provider, offering knowledge of local health trends and illnesses. The kiosk also is open to the community.

“I’m excited that Butler and SBA are collaborating once again,” said Jaime Sharp, Director of Butler College Health Service. “The new kiosk will allow students and staff to have greater access to quality healthcare. Our College Health Clinic has limited hours, so we unfortunately miss out on the opportunity to provide services to some people. Hopefully, the new SBA telemedicine service can help bridge that gap.”

“The hospital opened its first kiosk in January of 2018 in the Community Care Clinic inside the El Dorado YMCA. “Telemedicine is a technology that is the future of providing low cost/high access healthcare to patients,” Kirkbride said. “We are pleased to be bringing this to the communities we serve.”