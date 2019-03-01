NICKERSON — The name of the game during the postseason is to survive and advance.

That's exactly what the No. 2-seeded Nickerson Panthers did against No. 15-seeded Chapman in a 53-50 victory Thursday in a KSHSAA Class 4A Sub-State 2 Tournament semifinal game.

The Irish (7-15) led 41-38 after three quarters until the Panthers (17-3) made their free throws late in the game.

"At this time of the year, you're happy to win," Nickerson coach Jon McLean said. "We didn't play particularly well. (Chapman) extended its 2-3 zone deep, and it really bothered us. We couldn't make adjustments on the fly, in timeouts or at halftime."

Chapman led 33-24 at halftime after the Irish made six of their seven 3-point shots during the first 16 minutes. Peyton Suther and Shannon Anderson each hit a pair baskets from behind the arc in the first half while McKenna Kirkpatrick and Kylie Adams also were involved.

Suther had nine points for the Irish while Anderson scored 11 more. Kirkpatrick drained a team-high 18 points.

"I think we came out for this game a little relaxed because we had a top-four seed," said Panthers guard Madison Ontjes, who finished with 13 points and a pair of steals in the final 20 seconds to help secure Nickerson's win. "After halftime, we picked up our intensity."

With the Panthers trailing by three with 8 minutes to play, Alex Altum posted Nickerson's first six points of the fourth quarter on a putback and four consective free throws to give NHS a 44-43 lead. Altum fouled out after scoring 10 points, aided by a 6 of 6 performance at the free-throw line.

"Alex is our inside post presence, and she's done a nice job of bein consistent for us. She is usually between eight and 15 points per game," McLean said. "Alex got into some foul trouble in the fourth quarter, but Maddie Ontjes really stepped up for us in the second half and Brylee Engelland had a really solid game for us."

Engelland, who led all scorers with 19 points, connected with five 3-pointers during the first 24 minutes, but was limited to two fourth-quarter points.

Free throws were a key down the stretch. The Panthers (11 of 17 overall) went 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter while the Irish (7 of 13) made 2 of 7 shots at the charity stripe in the same span.

After a transition layup from Aspen Apfel and a top-of-the-key 3 from Ontjes handed Nickerson a 49-43 advantage, Chapman rallied within two points on Anderson's free throw and Adams' 3-point play with 2:56 to play.

Suther's final 3-point basket of the night — her third of the contest — came from the left wing with 18.9 seconds left. That trimmed the Panthers' margin to 52-50.

Ontjes took the ensuing inbounds pass, dribbled to the free-throw line and nearly lost the ball before getting it past mid-court. She made 1 of 4 free-throw attempts in the final 8 seconds, but made a steal after the ball was rebounded following her second miss.

After a timeout with 3.4 second remaining, Suther's baseball pass, intended to fly over mid-court, was broken up and stolen by Ontjes.

The Panthers host Rose Hill (13-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the KSHSAA Class 4A Sub-State 2 Tournament championship, The Rockets defeated Augusta 43-37 in another semifinal game Thursday.

KSHSAA CLASS 4A SUB-STATE 2 TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Thursday's Result

At Nickerson High School

NICKERSON 53, CHAPMAN 50

CHAPMAN (7-15): Marie Mueli 0 0-0 0, McKenna Kirkpatrick 8 1-2 18, Kylie Adams 2 2-3 7, Peyton Suther 3 0-0 9, Ashlynn Bledsoe 2 1-4 5, Shannon Anderson 3 3-4 11. TOTALS: 18 7-13 (53.8%) 50.

NICKERSON (17-3): Carrie Schweizer 0 0-2 0, Madison Ontjes 4 3-7 13, Kieryn Ontjes 2 2-2 7, Aspen Apfel 2 0-0 4, Jersey Rome 0 0-0 0, Alex Altum 2 6-6 10, Brylee Engelland 7 0-0 19. TOTALS: 17 11-17 (64.7%) 53.

Chapman 9 24 8 9 — 50

Nickerson 9 15 14 15 — 53

3-POINT GOALS: Chapman 7 (Suther 3, Anderson 2, Kirkpatrick, Adams), Nickerson 8 (Engelland 5, M. Ontjes 2, K. Ontjes). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Chapman 16 (none), Nickerson 16 (Altum). TECHNICAL FOULS: None.