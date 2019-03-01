This week's County Commission meeting

Following the invocation and pledge of allegiance by Reverend Christine Gilson of Trinity Episcopal Church, El Dorado, the floor was opened for public comments and Chris Davis, 911 Director, approached the podium to speak to the Board. He brought an informational sheet re. House Bill 2084 (H.B. 2084) which will be up for vote soon to share with the Commissioners. He educated them on the facts of bill, as well as the benefits of the Next Generation 911 (NG911) to Butler County. This bill would raise current rates from $0.50 to $1.05/per month, which will in turn, increase local revenue. Mr. Davis also noted that the funds generated at the State level support a grant program for local 911 centers and Butler County has benefitted from it in the past.

Mr. Davis stated his intention to contact local Representative, Will Carpenter, in support of the bill, and he wanted to understand the Board’s position on it. Discussion was held on the need for a fee increase versus efficiency improvements at the State level, aimed at keeping the fees down. While the need for an increase was acknowledged by Commissioner Wodziak, the Board decided to withhold their support of a letter.

Jamie Downs, from the Public Health Department, appeared before the Commission to present a request for the 2020 Family Planning Grant. The Kansas Title X Family Planning Program provides individuals the information and means to exercise personal choice in determining the number and spacing of their children and provides access to additional health services that lead to overall improvement in the health of those individuals (prioritizing services to low-income and high risk individuals).

The Public Health Department is able to serve the underserved population as a result of this grant. She highlighted some facts from the 2018 grant year; 193 women served by this grant; 102 were below poverty level; 122 were uninsured. These numbers reflect increases from the previous year. The grant for $78,748 was approved 4-1 with Commissioner Myers opposed.

Ms. Downs also appeared before the Commission to request approval to renew the SFY2020 Aid to Local Grant Application from Kansas Department of Health and Environment to the Butler County Health Department for ongoing categorical grants. The grants included in this request encompass the majority of the programs the health department provides to the community. These include the State Formula, Maternal & Child Health, Immunization Action Plan, Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Child Care Licensing grants. The request was approved 5-0.

David Alfaro, Director of Community Development, presented a request for zoning change from Glen Shore which will open the property up for further development opportunities. The request was approved 5-0.

Mr. Alfaro also presented a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the placement of a Telecommunications Tower on property by Ann Staple. It was originally denied by the Planning Commission and would need a supermajority to overrule. Mrmmunications . Alfaro recommended that it be sent back to Planning Commission with additional information received and referred to the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which states the denial must state ‘why’ with a firm motion containing clear language. The decision to remand it to the April meeting which would allow enough time to notify all affected and interested parties was approved 3-2, with Commissioners Masterson and Myers opposed.

Debra Studebaker Butler County Appraiser presented an update of the Butler County 2019 Real Property Values. Those values were scheduled to mail on March 1st which would give property until April 1st to appeal valuation and informal hearings would begin on March 11th. She noted that new construction was down in 2018.

Keri Korthals, Director of Emergency Management, appeared before the Commission to speak about Severe Weather Awareness Week and request a proclamation declaring the week of March 4th through March 8th as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Butler County. As part of this Severe Weather Awareness Week, public trainings are held, storm sirens are tested, and severe weather drills are conducted. A county-wide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, March 5th.

Public Works Director, Darryl Lutz, presented a report on the planning activities for the upcoming 2019 National Association of County Engineer’s (NACE) Annual Meeting which will occur April 14-18, 2019. He requested a full time paid staff member to work the registration desk for up to 3 days during the conference. As well as eight training laptops to be used to make digital presentations. The request was approved.

Mr. Lutz expressed his gratitude to the County Commission for the support he has received over the years allowing him to be involved with NACE, stating, “My involvement in these organizations has helped me to grow professionally and to develop relationships with many people that I consider great mentors. I am hopeful that these opportunities have helped me to better serve the citizens of Butler County as well as the County highway maintenance profession of the state of Kansas.”

Mr. Lutz also presented a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Agreement to reconstruct a portion of SW Butler Rd at SW 150th St including intersection improvements. Since 2006, Butler County has been actively involved in developing a corridor improvement plan for SW Butler Rd from Rose Hill to Andover. That plan was completed and approved in 2009. Since then, Butler County has used the plan to support successful applications to The Wichita Area Planning Organization (WAMPO) for federal aid funds for phased improvement projects within the corridor. In 2016 and 2018, the County was successful in securing federal aid funding thru WAMPO for a major project to improve 1 mile of SW Butler Rd from 1⁄2 mile south SW 150th St to 1⁄2 mile north of SW 150th St. including the reconstruction of the intersection at SW 150th St.

The agreement provides that KDOT will pay a maximum of $5,600,000 for up to 80% construction costs using federal aid funds on Butler County's project. The County is responsible for the balance of construction costs in the approximate amount of $1,400,000 for an estimated $7,000,000 construction cost. The County is responsible for 100% of design engineering, right-of-way, utility relocation and

construction engineering. The agreement covers standard items that Butler County is familiar with. This project is scheduled for letting in early 2020. The agreement was approved.

Mr. Les Stalnaker, Noxious Weed Supervisor, appeared before the Commission to present the Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Report for 2018. The weed department keeps a database of the chemicals used, the type of weeds treated, the acres of each type of weed treated, and whether the weeds treated were noxious weeds or non-noxious weeds. His report was accepted.

The Commission adjourned for an Executive Session to discuss real property acquisition and no action taken. Vouchers were approved as were adds and abates.

There will be no Commission meeting next week, March 5th.