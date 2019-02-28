NICKERSON — Tanner Schrag, a four-year varsity basketball player, hadn’t been part of a winning team until his senior year.

The Nickerson Panthers (14-7) didn’t even have a winning season to 2010. That’s also the last time they won a KSHSAA Class 4A sub-state tournament game. After last year’s three-win season, the seniors came into this season with three goals: Win the league, win the substate and make a run in the state tournament.

The Panthers already won a league title and moved one step closer with a 51-43 first round win of sub-state against Wamego on Wednesday at home.

“Last year, I felt like he yelled more at each other than pick each other up,” said Schrag, who finished with 13 points.

Shrag and senior Hunter Jones both got in foul trouble early and sat for a chunk of the second quarter. The Panthers, who are seeded No. 5 in their bracket, trailed by as much as 10 points in the second quarter, but whittled it down to go into the half down 15-12 to the No. 12-seeded Wamego Red Raiders.

One player wrote on the locker room blackboard they needed to “wake up.”

The Panthers came out on fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Raiders 16-5. The Panthers also shot 7 of 12 (59 percent) from the field in the quarter and held Wamego to 1 of 13 (7 percent).

Jones, who finished 14 points, kicked things off with a 3-pointer, tying the game at 15-all with 5:30 left in the quarter. It started an 10-2 run that put the Panthers up 22-17 with 3:20 left.

The Panthers ended the quarter on a 6-2 run with baskets by Shrag, Cristian Peterson and Connor MacDonald, who finished with a team-high 15 points. The Panthers led 28-20 going into the third quarter.

MacDonald opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back blocks then a basket on the other end to put the Panthers up by 10 points for the first time.

Wamego’s Thomas Fritz, who finished with a game-high 19 points, quickly cut into the lead. He brought the Red Raiders to within eight points (30-22) of a jump shot with 6:47 left to play.

But then Schrag went the length of the court, knocked down the shot and drew the foul. He put the Panthers up 33-22 with the free throw.

“We have good athletes who have worked on their game,” Nickerson coach Curtis Field said, adding the ones who have taken to the weight room have excelled even more. “You can see it when they fight for (a loose) ball.”

Jones and Schrag bring a lot of the energy to the court. Jones said the success comes from working hard in practice.

Jones fouled out with less than 90 seconds to play. Schrag was able to keep his fouls in check. But the physicality is part of both of their games.

“I feel like it makes us play a little harder,” Schrag said. “Maybe not as smart.”

The Panthers finished the game 16 of 41 (39 percent) from the field. Wamego went 14 of 57 (25 percent).

The Panthers will have to beat No. 4 seed Chapman (17-4) on Friday to move onto the state tournament.

NICKERSON 51, WAMEGO 43

Nickerson;5;7;16;23;—51;

Wamego;8;7;5;23;—43

Nickerson Broomfield-Tate 5, Schrag 13, Carpenter 2, Peterson 2, Jones 14, MacDonald 15; Wamego Cooper 4, Vetter 5, Fritz 19, Hecht 12, Cade 3