Presley Williams awarded most prestigious financial award

Presley Williams of Augusta High School in Augusta, Kan. was one of five high school seniors recently awarded the Cardinal Newman Scholarship, Newman University’s highest and most prestigious financial award that covers four years of tuition at the university.

Recipients of the Cardinal Newman Scholarship must have at least a 3.9 cumulative high school GPA and a 29 composite ACT score. Award candidates complete an online application and essay before the final step in the process, an on-campus interview. A total of 23 candidates were invited to campus to interview with a selection committee for the award.

Williams is a member of the National Honor Society, takes on leadership roles in Awana and Vacation Bible School and placed at regional and state Science Olympiad. She also attended Newman University’s Investigative Summer Science Program in 2011.

Williams is interested in entering the medical field and feels that Newman University is a perfect fit.

The scholarship, named for Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman, is renewable for four years and is the most exclusive scholarship the university awards. The approximate value of all five awards for the 2019-20 class totals $654,830.