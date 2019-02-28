To have a chance against Washburn Rural’s girls basketball team in Wednesday’s Class 6A sub-state semifinal, Hutchinson was going to need a good start.

Rural, the No. 4 seed in the West, made sure that didn’t happen, scoring the first 13 points of the game and never allowing the Salthawks to get within single-digits on the way to a 53-20 romp at Rural

Washburn Rural, which improved to 19-2, advanced to a 6 p.m. Sub-State No. 4 final on Saturday at Rural to face the winner of Thursday’s Wichita South-Wichita East semifinal.

Freshman Emma Krueger had a game-high 17 points for Washburn Rural and also grabbed eight rebounds while Ebert had 14 points and junior Kasey Hamilton 12 points.

Junior Blues senior standout Carly Bachelor had just five points, but pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and also found several wide open teammates for layups.

“I thought we took care of business pretty well,’’ Rural coach Kevin Bordewick said. “We had some kids shoot the ball and any time teams are going to isolate and try to defend Carly (Bachelor) the way they did I think we had some kids kind of take that personal a little bit and I thought they stepped up and really did a nice job attacking and getting in a rhythm when they shot.

“Carly doesn’t care how many points she scores. She just wants to win and she had a heck of a lot of rebounds and a heck of a lot of assists. Whoever’s scoring the points, that doesn’t matter to us.’’

The Junior Blues hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, opening up an 18-6 advantage, and hit six in the first half to take a 26-9 lead to the locker room at the half.

Washburn Rural, which had three double-figure scorers and three players with at least six rebounds, allowed just 13 points through the first three quarters and forced a running clock the final 7:10 of the game after senior Shelby Ebert hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Both Ebert and Hamilton hit three 3-pointers in the game while Krueger had a pair of 3s.

All nine of Hutchinson’s first-half points came on 3-pointers and the Salthawks had four 3s on the night to account for more than half their scoring.

Junior Tina Robertson hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead Hutchinson (7-14) with six points while junior Macie Yoder added four points.

“We struggle with scoring and we really struggle when we get off to bad starts in games,’’ Hutchinson coach Casey Stiggins said. “That kind of deflates us and that really hurt us tonight.

“You’ve got to give Rural a lot of credit. They’ve got shooters everywhere.’’

While happy with Wednesday’s start to the postseason, Bordewick will be looking for the Junior Blues to take another step in Saturday’s final.

“We’ve got to be more intense and even more focused than what we were, and I think our girls will do that,’’ Bordewick said. “I think they’re going to take that to heart.’’

KSHSAA CLASS 6A SUB-STATE 4 TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Wednesday's Result

At Topeka Washburn Rural High School

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS 53, HUTCHINSON 20

HUTCHINSON (7-14): Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Seidl 1-2 0-0 3, Posch 1-5 0-0 3, Bynum 1-4 0-0 2, Hefley 1-2 0-0 2, Krol 0-5 0-0 0, Armbrust 0-4 0-0 0, Elmore 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 2-5 0-0 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Yoder 2-2 0-0 4, Moriasi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-31 0-0 20.

WASHBURN RURAL (19-2): Krueger 6-8 3-4 17, Bachelor 2-9 1-1 5, Ebert 5-6 1-1 14, R. Bagshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 4-9 1-2 12, C. Bagshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Whitmore 0-0 0-0 0, Sher. Wichman 0-1 0-0 0, Brogan 0-0 1-2 1, Conklin 1-3 0-0 3, Shel. Wichman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-38 8-12 53.

Hutchinson;6;3;4;7;--;20

Washburn Rural;18;8;14;13;--;53

3-point goals: Hutchinson 4 (Robertson 2, Seidl, Posch), Washburn Rural 9 (Hamilton 3, Ebert 3, Krueger 2, Conklin). Total fouls: Hutchinson 11, Washburn Rural 5. Fouled out: Bynum.