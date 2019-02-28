Capt. Lytton will oversee operations of KHP Training in Salina

Colonel Mark Bruce, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Lieutenant Allan Lytton has been promoted to Captain, and will now be overseeing the operations of the KHP Training Academy in Salina.

Lytton began his career with the Kansas Highway Patrol on July 9, 2000, as a member of KHP Class #35. He was first stationed in Russell County. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2009.

Lytton is originally from Augusta, and is a graduate of Augusta Sr. High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wichita State University. Prior to his career with the Patrol, Lytton taught at Minneola High School for 16 years.

The Patrol congratulates Captain Allan Lytton on his promotion.