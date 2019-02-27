Send events to:

life@salina.com

Wednesday 27

Salina Community Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit.

1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

One-on-One Tech Help: 1, 2:30 and 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Walk to End Alzheimer's—Volunteer Kick Off Party: 4 p.m., Martinelli's, 158 S. Santa Fe. Everyone is welcome and appetizers are on us. (316) 267-7333, hasteindlernolan@alz.org.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Anime Club—"Orange": 7 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Rated TV-PG. No registration required.

Jolly Mixers with Triple Play: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE—Dickinson County Democrats monthly meeting: Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 7, Mr. K’s Farmhouse restaurant, 407 S. Van Buren. Speaker, Greg Nichols, President and CEO of Salina Area Technical College. Everyone is welcome to attend.

ABILENE—Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

McPHERSON—Small World Book Group: 10 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin.

Book selection, "Just Mercy."

Thursday 28

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open 11 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Board of Design Review—Business Improvement District #1 meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Book Buddies: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-10 years. Registration required.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

North Salina Community Development and City of Salina Public Works meeting: 5:30 p.m., St John's Military School Library, 110 W. Otis. For information: (785) 309-5725, jarolyn.geist@salina.org.

Open Gaming: 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Youth and teens. No registration required.

ABILENE—"Echoes of Grant" Lunch and Learn with John C. McManus: Noon, Eisenhower Presidential Museum, 200 S.E. Fourth. Free and open to the public. Lunch is provided on a first come, first serve basis.

ABILENE—Plain Great Players present "Les Miserables": 7 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets: Students $10, Adults $15. (785) 263-4574, info@greatplainstheatre.com.