If your advance ballot is rejected because of an error, you should have a chance to correct the problem before votes are totaled.

A bill before the Kansas Legislature would require election officials to notify voters when their advance ballots are rejected prior to the final canvass. The bill would protect voters’ access to the democratic process, and allow them to take practical steps to get their votes counted.

Advance voting is becoming more popular in Kansas, following a national trend.

Under current law, Kansas voters who vote by advance mail-in ballot may have their votes thrown out for a number of reasons, including a signature that does not match the signature on file at the election office. Once a ballot is rejected, the voter may not ever know his or her ballot was not counted. An early voter may have a ballot rejected weeks before the election, with no knowledge or ability to correct the problem.

Deciding whether a signature matches is the job of an election official who may or may not have expertise in handwriting analysis. Inconsistent evaluations are one reason laws requiring matching signatures have generated controversy. In last year’s close Kansas Republican primary election for governor, for example, over 100 ballots were dismissed in Johnson County while in Sedgwick County, zero.

Research shows signatures are an unreliable identifier. Signatures fluctuate with age, illness and variations in the surface they are written on. A voter who is in a rush when filling out a ballot, or the original registration form, may end up with a mismatched signature.

Young voters, whose penmanship is still developing and who have generally grown up in a time with little emphasis on signatures as identification, are particularly likely to have mismatched signatures. Voters living with disabilities or health problems may have changes in condition that significantly change their signatures. People who vote by mail are already those who have the most barriers to voting, and signature matching is one more hurdle to overcome.

Senate Bill 130, currently in committee, would require election officials to notify these voters of problems on their ballots and give them the opportunity to correct a mismatched signature or other error on their ballots prior to the final canvass. Some election officials have expressed concerns about adequate time to contact voters.

The final bill should be practical to implement, but voters’ rights must be protected.

GateHouse Kansas