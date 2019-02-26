U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids joined Democratic colleagues Tuesday in denouncing the president's use of an emergency declaration to secure funding for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Davids, who represents the Kansas City area in the state's 3rd District, added to a chorus of criticism, saying President Donald Trump's action to make good on a campaign promise is an abuse of presidential power.

Kansas Republicans in the House voted to support the president's efforts to shift $3.6 billion from military construction projects and $3.1 billion from the Defense Department toward the wall project. The president declared an emergency after losing a prolonged fight to secure funding from Congress.

The House resolution, which passed 245-182, would nullify the emergency declaration. Davids said she voted to defend a separation of powers.

"The President’s use of an emergency declaration to build his ineffective wall — with money intended for the military — is dangerous to national security and our democracy," Davids said. "Border security is extremely important, which is why I supported a bipartisan funding package to fund smart and effective security at our borders and keep our government open."

The resolution now goes to the Senate, where it appears to have enough Republican support to pass. The president then would issue his first veto, and an override is considered unlikely.

Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican from the 1st District, said he believes Americans will see through the charades of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

"From day one, no matter how reasonable the president’s compromises, they would never agree to work with President Trump," Marshall said. "Sad. I will continue to stand beside the president.”

Trump invoked a 1976 law that presidents have used 58 times to declare national emergencies, but this is the first time it was used to acquire money that Congress refused to provide.

“The president is well within his rights to use the National Emergencies Act to combat the humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border," said Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican who represents the 2nd District. "Our court systems are the true constitutionally assigned checks and balances here, not Speaker Pelosi.”

Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from the 4th District, said Trump is rightfully exercising his ability to declare a national emergency, like every other president for the past 40 years.

“The crisis on the southern border impacts every corner of our country through crime, human trafficking, drugs and a basic disregard for the rule of law," Estes said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.