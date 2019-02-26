Reno County was among Kansas counties approved for federal disaster aid because of severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred in parts of the state from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15, 2018.

Federal funding will be available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita.

"Strong storms throughout our state last October have left homes, farms and facilities damaged and in need of repair," said Estes in a press release. "I appreciate the Trump Administration for recognizing the extreme weather that resulted in a major disaster for our resilient Kansans and look forward to continuing to repair and replace structures that were impacted last year," he said.

Other counties approved for aid in this region include Harvey, Kingman, Pratt, Barton, and Rice.