Today's Birthday (02/25/19). Take your career to new heights this year. Together, you're a formidable force. Summer love flowers, before a group obstacle challenges. Friends pull through to win next winter, before you resolve a family matter. Your wisdom and skills grow with practice and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Get out and explore. You can get farther than expected. Discover unexpected treasure. Stay focused; grab an educational opportunity. Expand your horizons.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Review reserves and resources over the next two days. Work out priorities and practicalities with your partner. Your collaboration can get especially fruitful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You and a partner are really cooking now. The next two days get especially productive and even romantic. Good fortune blesses your venture together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Get moving! Physical action produces satisfying results. Practice, prepare and then perform with confidence. For best outcomes, get yourself energized, motivated and inspired.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Fun comes naturally over the next few days. Prioritize family and romance. Your passions grow and blossom with attention. You're especially lucky in love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Invest your heart and muscle into domestic renovation. Improve your sanctuary to nurture your family more. Words and action come together for beautiful results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A creative project develops in satisfying directions. Get your message to a wider audience. Grow your networks, connections and community participation. Write and publish.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your ideas are attracting attention. Keep providing the value that's bringing home the bacon. Demand for your services in on the rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Have faith in your own imagination. You're especially creative and confident today and tomorrow. Try a new outfit or style. Dress for the role you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down to recharge. Process recent activities with rest and meditation. Plan and organize for what's coming next. Nurture yourself; body, mind and spirit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends can open doors. Reach out and connect for shared goals. Attract community attention to a cause everyone can get behind. Together, you're a powerful force.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Schedule carefully at work. A professional goal is within view. Old assumptions can get challenged; strike out in a new direction. Advance boldly.