NEWTON — The Salina South boys gave Newton their best shot, but the best shot off all belonged to the Railers' Ty Berry.

Berry scored 36 points, including seven free throws in the last two minutes, as Newton held off a comeback attempt by the short-handed Cougars on Friday night, 70-62, at Ravenscroft Gymnasium.

South was without sophomore guard Josh Jordan, who tore an ACL in practice during the week, and senior point guard Conner Munsell, who did not make the trip because of illness. But the Cougars rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit twice and pull within three before Newton finally closed it out.

"That was kind of our mantra coming in, (that) we're facing some adversity and have all year long," South coach Jason Hooper said. "How are you going to respond? Are you going to put your head down and feel sorry for yourself or are you going to come out and fight?

"I didn't feel like we answered the bell very well to start the game and I felt like once we got over that initial push, they battled their tails off and unfortunately Ty went off on us tonight. He didn't miss many, but made some tough ones."

The loss left South with a final regular-season record of 8-12, 3-9 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I, while Newton finished at 11-9 and 7-5. The Cougars open sub-state play Thursday at Wichita Heights.

South, which trailed 30-20 at halftime, was down 39-24 in the third quarter before staging a furious rally to get back in it. They pulled within three late in the period, only to have Berry bury a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to give Newton a 57-51 advantage heading to the fourth.

"That one at the end of the third quarter was just a huge one, but I liked our fight," Hooper said. "We talked about coming out of this game feeling good about moving forward, and it's big-boy basketball on Monday.

"Starting Monday we've got to get ready for Heights and we've got to put this one behind us, as tough as it was to not get over the hump as far as we came back."

Berry scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, going 9 for 10 from the foul line with a pair of 3-pointers to keep South at bay. He had seven 3-pointers for the game, with Alex Krogmeier adding 15 points and center Damarius Peterson 13 despite serious second-half foul trouble.

South was still in it when Colin Schreiber cut it to 65-62 on a Colin Schreiber 3-pointer with 1:18 left, and after Berry went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Elex Banks had an inside shot roll off the rim that would have made it a two-point game.

The Cougars did not score again and Newton finished it off with two free throws each from Krogmeier and Berry.

For South, Schreiber led the way with 19 points, AJ Johnson had 16, Banks 11 and Devon Junghans 10.

Newton girls 48, South 9

It was a long night for the South girls, who could not get anything going offensively against Newton in their regular-season finale.

The Cougars (6-14, 2-10 AVCTL) trailed just 5-4 after one quarter, but Newton (10-10, 7-5) poured it on in the second with a 19-2 blitz that made it 24-6 at the half. Things did not get better for South in the second half with just one basket in the third period and a single free throw in the fourth.

"It's really hard to explain," said South coach Ryan Stuart, whose Cougars nearly stunned Maize at home on Monday night, but were unable to match that performance against the Railers. "Because Maize was about as good as we can play and tonight was the polar opposite.

"And it was not like the kids weren't trying. Like I told the girls afterward, we don't have enough time to worry about this one."

The Cougars are back at it Monday with a Class 5A sub-state play-in game against at home against Great Bend. If they win that, they move on to play Wednesday at Goddard.

For Newton, Megan Bartel led a balanced attack with 11 points and DesiRay Kernal had 10. Lauren Raubenstine, Camdyn Schreiber, Gretchen Cox and Hailey Simon each had two for South.