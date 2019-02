Advancing to finalist standing

Zach Reddy has advanced to the National Merit Finalist standing in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program, a distinction that places him in a group of more then 15,000 students representing less than one percent of the U.S. high school graduating seniors.

Zach Reddy is the son of Dr. Kumar and Ann Reddy of rural Augusta and he attends Wichita Collegiate School.