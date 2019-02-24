Jadyn Ray is on national team

Jadyn Ray of Augusta and a member of the University of Kansas Cheerleading Squad has been named to the 2019 US National Coed Cheerleading Team.

USA Cheer has announced its US National team members for 2019. The Coed and All Girl teams will represent the United States at the 11th Annual International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championships at the Walt Disney World® ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida on April 24 – 26, 2019.

The ICU, the worldwide governing body for cheerleading, showcases the top cheerleaders from six continents at the annual ICU World Cheerleading Championships, where at least 80 countries are expected to field teams to compete. The US National All Girl and Coed Teams have won a combined 18 gold medals in the last 10 years. More than 130 athletes tried out for the prestigious honor of representing the United States on the US National All Girl and Coed Teams.

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit organization and is the national governing body for all disciplines of cheerleading.