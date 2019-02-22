Gov. Laura Kelly invited every resident of the state of Alabama, all 4.9 million, to accept free tickets to the Tumbleweed Music Festival in eastern Kansas.

Everyone who calls Alabama home will be eligible for a no-charge three-day pass to the festival scheduled for May 30 to June 1 in La Cygne -- population 1,100.

The Tumbleweed Music Festival will host the Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, Whiskey Myers and -- drum roll, please -- the band Alabama. In the 1980s, Alabama had more than two-dozen songs reach No. 1.

"I want to thank Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for the ability to share this Kansas experience with the residents of Alabama," Kelly said. “I hope this marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between our two beautiful states."

It's an unconventional pitch from promoters of the festival that would require a commitment of time and resources by Alabama's country music fans. It's at least 650 miles from La Cygne to Mount Olive, Ala., the hometown of the late Hank Williams Sr.