A Kansas man previously sentenced for plotting to bomb a Garden City apartment building has been ordered to serve an extra 44 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Friday.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Patrick Stein, 50, of Wright, must serve the new sentence in prison after satisfying the 30-year sentence recently handed down for his role in the bomb plot.

Stein entered a guilty plea to one count of child pornography possession and received the sentence to run consecutively with the bomb-plot sanction.

He affirmed as part of the plea that investigators discovered 149 images of children engaged in sexual activities on a laptop and USB drives owned by the defendant.

The evidence was found when authorities used a search warrant to examine Stein's computer equipment for possible evidence in the conspiracy to detonate bombs at an apartment complex in Garden City occupied by Somali refugees.