Board of Butler County Commissioners held a work session, in which Dana Ladner with Kansas Dept of Agriculture spoke before the Commission to discuss industrial hemp rules and regulations and how the legality of hemp farming affects Butler County.

On February 8, applications went live with a short window to apply for the “pilot research program.” March 1st is the deadline for applications, with a fee of $200 due. Once accepted into the program, there is an annual licensing fee which varies by type. The license fee for a Grower is $1000; Distributor is $2000; Processor is $3000. Licensees will also be subject to sampling, testing, and modification fees. She noted that seed selection is critical in growing a crop of THC free (- .3%) hemp.

Also appearing before the Commission was Rick Gash. Mr. Gash was involved in a near-fatal motor vehicle accident a year ago on Father’s Day. He credits his survival to God but his rescue from pain pills to his wife, Stacy. It was at her suggestion that the Gash’s began their journey to become industrial hemp farmers and founded the Hemp Development Group to help farmers, distributors, processors, manufacturers and retailers build industry infrastructure which in turn will not only help Butler County and Kansas but the USA and beyond. He and his wife plan to begin growing industrial hemp on their Butler County farm this year with acceptance into the “pilot” program.

Commissioner Myers asked if everyone licensed through this program is designated as doing research. Ms. Ladner confirmed that then-Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. signed Senate Bill 263 (now K.S.A. 2-3901 et seq.) in April 2018, which enacted the Alternative Crop Research Act allowing the Kansas Department of Agriculute to oversee the cultivation of industrial hemp in a research program. She also stated, they currently have “no clue” as to the economic impact on Kansas, as an end product is needed.

With a growing season of approximately four (4) months for a crop that is proven to be drought resistant, reports on the economic impact could be available after only one growing year. Per acre, it produces four times as much paper as trees, which take many years to reach maturity for harvest.

The Commission approved Charter Resolution No. HR-19-01 which exempts Butler County from certain provisions of K.S.A. 65-201, specifically a portion of K.S.A. 65-202 which require County Health Officials in Kansas to perform sanitary inspections of all school buildings and grounds residing in a county. Failure to enact the resolution would require the County to start performing the inspections at all school facilities in Butler County, which our Health Department is not staffed to perform.

Ryan Adkison, Assistant County Administrator presented the 2018 Annual Purchasing Card Report and Audit.

Public Works Director, Darryl Lutz, presented an informational session on the Kansas Bridge Load Rating Program. The Kansas Department of Transportation is undertaking a multiyear project to re-load rate every local bridge in the state of Kansas as part of a requirement being made by Federal Highway Administration. No action was taken at the present time. Ultimately, decisions will need to be made for possible funding for additional maintenance and bridge replacement work.

Vouchers, adds, and abates were approved. County Administrator Will Johnson informed the Board that Christy Davis, Executive Director for Symphony in Flint Hills is resigning. He reminded the Commissioners they will be visiting the Douglass Senior Center next Tuesday, February 26th following the Commission meeting and there will be no meeting on March 5th.





