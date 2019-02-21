Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 2 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tyler Wormell, 28, Pomona, on a City of Pomona warrant for failure to appear.

• 2 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cassandra Darveaux, 37, homeless, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and a City of Paola warrant for probation violation.

• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Taylor Clark, 24, Lawrence, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jarred Smart, 33, Vermillion, for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Mellissa Elston, 30, Vermillion, for a Pomona Municipal failure to appear warrant.

Incidents

• 9:38 a.m. Monday, 3700 block of Reno Road, Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa female reported finding a firearm on the side of the road.

• 11:46 a.m. Monday, 3700 block of Idaho Road, Pomona, a 39-year-old Ottawa male reported his 2-year-old daughter was scratched by a canine while at her biological mother’s residence the day prior.

• 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of N. Center Ave., Williamsburg, a 28-year-old Williamsburg female reported an aggravated battery from a known individual.

Thefts

• 7:55 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jackson Road, Pomona, a 39-year-old Overland Park male reported an unknown subject burglarized his residence.

• 9 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, a 34-year-old Pomona male reported an unknown male drove away without paying for motor fuel from Pomona Casey’s General Store on Feb. 16, 2019.

• 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block Shawnee Road, Pomona, a 35-year-old Pomona female reported the theft of a utility vehicle, magnetic bases for the ball field and a string trimmer from a storage container located behind the school.

• 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Truman St., Pomona, a 50-year-old Pomona male reported a burglary at this residence.

Accident

• 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of E. Main St., Rantoul, Jerald Ferguson, 58, Rantoul was eastbound in a 1970 Chevrolet truck when he lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:53 p.m. Monday, 200 block of W. Fourth St., Ottawa, Tyler Wormell was arrested on a City of Pomona warrant.

• 3:27 p.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Lindsey Likes, 35, Ottawa, for forgery and possession of marijuana after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 4:12 p.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Jessie Wormell, 23, Pomona, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and no proof of insurance after being contacted by officers.

• No time, Monday, 800 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Kenneth Reynolds, 34, Greeley, for no driver’s license and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Ryan Massey, 30, Ottawa, for fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended, reckless driving, no insurance and for serveral active warrants after he fled from officers, but was later caught.

• 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Michael S. Shaw, 32, Ottawa, for possession of meth, driving while suspended and no insurance after being contacted during a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 11:03 a.m. Monday, 800 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa male reported theft of property.

• 3:03 p.m. Monday, 300 block of W. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported that a suspect stole items from a business.

• 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, 58-year-old Ottawa female reported a known individual stole from the store.

• 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, 44-year-old Ottawa female reported an individual stole her phone.

Incidents

• 11:38 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 63-year-old Ottawa male reported that his property was damaged.

• 4:51 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a Shawnee, Kansas, female reported fraudulent use of her financial card.

• 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown individual damaged his property.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 200 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., theft; K-33/I-35, assist other agency; 4800 block of K-33, assist other agency; 300 block of E. Fourth St., medical emergency; 700 block of Main St., warrant service.

• Saturday: I-35, milemarker 193, assist other agency.

• Sunday: 700 block of Main St., civil matter; 4700 block of Texas Road, assist other agency; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., check welfare.

• Monday: 200 block of S. Elm St, check welfare; 700 block of Main St., public assist; I-35, milemarker, 193, assist other agency; 300 block of

• Walnut St., Noise complaint; 4600 block of K-33, hit-and-run accident.

• Tuesday: 500 block of E. Second St., attempted scam; 300 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 300 block of W. Fourth St., parking complaint; 400 block of Main St., public assist; I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency; 1061 highway, assist other agency; K-33/I-35, assist other agency.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with three medical calls on Monday.