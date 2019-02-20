Info for BC
playoff game
The Bethel College women’s basketball team will host a KCAC quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Bethany at Thresher Gym.
Ticket prices are $12, $6 for seniors 55 and older, $6 for faculty and staff, $3 for students and no charge for children age 5 and younger. “All single-season passes, sport passes, lifetime passes, and other means of entrance issued by Bethel Athletics will not be accepted.”
All spectators should enter the gym through the main lobby entrance. No one will be admitted through the northeast and southeast entrances.
The game will be Neon Night for the student section. “Community spectators are also encouraged to participate.”
The game will be webcast at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kcac/ on a pay-per-view basis.
Bethel last hosted a playoff game in 2011, beating Friends 75-68.
Schmidt takes
KCAC honors
WICHITA — Bethel College sophomore Abby Schmidt was named the KCAC defensive player of the week in women’s basketball for the week ending Sunday.
In two games, a win and a loss, Schmidt scored 40 points with 29 rebounds, one assist and seven blocked shots.
She was honored for the fifth week.
Railer bowlers
third at meet
JUNCTION CITY — The Newton High School girls’ and boys’ bowling teams each finished third at a three-team meet Monday in Junction City.
The Junction City girls won the meet at 2,315, followed by Manhattan at 2,282 and Newton at 1,606. The Junction City boys won at 2,476, followed by Manhattan at 2,433 and Newton at 2,086.
Manhattan’s Alex Newell had the top series for the girls at 689, followed by Savannah Adams of Junction City at 635 and Jasmine Bridges of Manhattan at 598. Newell had the top games of 257 and 238. Olivia Oliver of Junction City had a 228.
Newton was led by McKayla Garton at 414, Tiffany Steffl at 409, Brynna Walton at 381, Shelby Wolfe at 349, Emma Brockman at 344 and Reagan Morris at 315. Walton had Newton’s high game of 165.
Ciaran Prickett of Junction City had the boys’ high series of 695, followed by Michael Moran of Manhattan at 684 and Jaden Kell of Junction City at 625. Moran had the high games of 278 and 266. Prickett had a 236.
Newton was led by Treyton Rice at 550, Brett Ashcraft at 524, Joey Gile at 519, Patrick Vasquez at 459, Cooper Burns at 437 and Kobe Burns at 433. Rice had Newton’s high game of 208.
Newton competes in the Class 5-4-3-2-1A regionals at 10 a.m. Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Salina.
NOTE — The AV-CTL I results have not been reported at deadline.
Junction City tri
Varsity girls
Newton;1;2;3;series
Wolfe, Shelby;125;105;119;—349
Walton, Brynna;85;165;131;—381
Garton, McKayla;127;143;144;—414
Steffl, Tiffany;151;125;133;—409
Morris, Reagan;93;114;108;—315
Brockman, Emma;124;96;124;—344
TOTALS;527;547;532;—1,606
Manhattan;1;2;3;series
Newell, Alex;194;257;238;—689
Bridges, Jasmine;172;215;211;—598
Dechant, Ashlyn;139;167;117;—423
Whitson, Megan;204;199;128;—531
Napier-Khan, Scarlett;175;112;122;—409
Murrell, Emerson;90;113;120;—323
TOTALS;745;838;699;—2,282
Junction City;1;2;3;series
Adams, Savannah;200;212;223;—635
Oliver, Olivia;146;228;207;—581
Eschliman, Hailey;199;180;193;—572
Swango, Brooke;148;187;153;—488
Eschliman, Cassidy;137;130;139;—406
Heidenreich, Allysen;131;144;192;—467
TOTALS;693;807;815;—2,315
Varsity boys
Newton;1;2;3;series
Ashcraft, Brett;180;167;177;—524
Rice, Treyton;170;172;208;—550
Gile, Joey;198;168;153;—519
Burns, Cooper;179;165;93;—437
Burns, Kobe;167;136;130;—433
Vasquez, Patrick;161;149;149;—459
TOTALS;727;672;687;—2,086
Manhattan;1;2;3;series
Moran, Michael;266;278;140;—684
Bragg, Brandon;180;176;214;—570
Wasinger, Evan;204;190;159;—553
Terril, Grant;212;164;182;—558
Pease, Isaac;163;119;129;—411
Groover, Avery;225;183;144;—552
TOTALS;907;827;699;—2,433
Junction City;1;2;3;series
Prickett, Ciaran;225;234;236;—695
Neal, Josh;166;161;174;—501
Carter, Christian;190;162;168;—520
Holmes, CJ;183;157;196;—536
Adams, Rooster;220;214;155;—589
Kell, Jaden;221;229;175;—625
TOTALS;856;839;781;—2,476
JV girls
Newton 1,222, Manhattan 588
Newton;1;2;3;series
Gratton, Kailey;69;74;156;—299
Lyall, Cori;80;94;119;—293
St. Peter, Anna;148;112;85;—345
Le, Tu;103;106;76;—285
TOTALS;400;386;436;—1,222
JV boys
Junction City 2,164, Manhattan 1,794, Newton 1,723
Newton;1;2;3;series
Pomeroy, David;133;128;135;—396
Montano, Alfie;129;143;109;—381
Ebert, Carsen;114;214;125;—453
Baldwin, Callan;114;140;106;—360
Mick, Christopher;144;146;161;—451
Barnett, Alexander;96;115;139;—350
TOTALS;520;643;560;—1,723
Thunder snaps
losing streak
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wichita Thunder snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Indy Fuel Tuesday morning at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in ECHL play.
Tied 3-3 after two periods, Wichita scored a pair of goals in the third to take the lead.
Mark MacMillan scored two goals to lead Wichita. Stefan Fournier, Steven Iacobellis and Lane Bauer each added a goal. Ralph Cuddemi had two assists.
Olivier Labelle had a goal with an assist for Indy. Josh Shalla and Logan Nelson each scored a goal. Quentin Shore had two assists.
Ty Rimmer had 35 saves in goal for Wichita. Gordon Defiel had 26 saves for Indy.
The Fuel drops to 25-25-2-1. Wichita improves to 20-25-6-3. Wichita is in sixth place in the ECHL Mountain Division, seven points out of fourth with 18 games remaining. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
Wichita plays two games at Fort Wayne — 6:30 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Friday.
THUNDER TRANSACTIONS — The Edmonton Oilers recalled forward Nolan Vesey from Wichita and assigned him to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
A rookie from the University of Maine, Vesey scored three goals with seven assists in 31 games for Wichita. He played in six games with Bakersfield, scoring an assist.
Forward Taylor Cammarata has been sent to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL for future considerations. A second-year pro from the University of Minnesota, Cammarata played in nine games for Wichita, scoring two goals with two assists. He came to Wichita from Norfolk of the ECHL.
Wichita signed rookie defenseman Dillon Donnelly, who recently finished his college career at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, scoring a goal with two assists in 20 games. He played three seasons with Lakehead and one season with St. Thomas University, another Canadian school. In 101 collegiate games, he scored three goals with 22 assists.
Before college, Donnelly played six seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Moncton, Montreal, Shawinigan and Quebec. He as drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL entry draft by Colorado.