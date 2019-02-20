The Kansas Wesleyan men’s basketball team had three players selected for all-conference postseason honors, including James Brooks being named the KCAC’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Brooks, a junior guard from Frontenac, was also a unanimous selection for the all-conference team in a vote of KCAC men’s coaches and was a second-team selection.

Wesleyan sophomores Marquis Kraemer and AJ Range were both selected honorable mention all-conference, and Kraemer was one of five players selected to the KCAC defensive team.

Brooks led the Coyotes in scoring (16.4 points a game), minutes played (29.5 per game) and was third on the team in rebounds (4.0) this season. He has also accounted for 91 of the team’s 205 3-point field goals and shot 40.4 percent behind the arc during the regular season.

Kraemer, a 6-foot guard from Aurora, Colo., was second on the team in scoring (10.2) and was the team leader in assists per game (3.4). Range, a 6-6 forward from Junction City, led the Coyotes in rebounding (6.7), was fourth in scoring (8.8) and shot 63 percent from the field (104 of 165).

Brooks was joined on the conference second team by a pair of Bethany players — Lavaris Duncan, a sophomore from San Antonio, and Tyler Larkin, a senior from Denver. Both Duncan and Larkin were unanimous selections.

Larkin also joined Kraemer on the conference defensive team. Larkin was a 2018-19 all-conference preseason pick and was also a second team pick a year ago.

Other top individual honors went to Donnie Bostwick, of Oklahoma Wesleyan, as Coach of the Year; Cameron Hunt, of Southwestern, as Player of the Year; Joshua Wilcombe, of Oklahoma Wesleyan, as Defensive Player of the Year; and Jaylon Scott, of Bethel College, was named Freshman of the Year.

First-team picks on the all-conference team went to Hunt, Wilcombe, Oklahoma Wesleyan’s KJ Malveau, Ottawa’s Isaiah Palmer and Friends’ Jordan Murdock.