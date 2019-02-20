Early voting began Monday

Early voting began Monday on the Remington school district bond issue, which will secure entrances at all school buildings, storm shelters at Remington High and Elementary School, as well as adding new multipurpose rooms and a new gymnasium at the high school.

If passed, residents will pay approximately $90.85 annually in property taxes, or $7.57 per month on a $100,000 home.

The bond issue proposal was developed by a District Facilities Steering Committee over many months. The Committee consisting of parents, patrons, and educators assessed District schools, looked at options for needed improvement.

Informational meetings are being held:

Thursday, Feb. 21st- 7 p.m., Federated Church in Whitewater

Monday, Feb. 25th - 7 p.m., Remington Elementary School in Potwin

Thursday, Feb. 28th - 7 p.m., Furley United Methodist Church in Furley

Monday, March 4th - 7 p.m., Remington High School

Voters can vote in advance or in the special election on Tuesday, March 5.