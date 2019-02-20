PREP GIRLS
Class 1A Regionals
Berean Ac. 51,
P-Burns 15
ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior girls opened post-season play with a 51-15 win over Peabody-Burns Monday night in Elbing.
Berean led 32-5 at the half.
Brooke Wiebe and Erin Mullins scored 10 points each for Berean.
Mya Winter and Skylre Stucky led 0-21 Peabody-Burns with four points each.
Berean Academy is 15-6 and plays Moundridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Moundridge in the semifinals.
PEABODY-BURNS (0-21) — Hodges 1 0-0 3, 2; Hauck 1 0-0 2, 2; Winter 2 0-0 1, 4; Johnson 1 0-0 5, 2; Spencer 0 1-2 0, 1; Stucky 1 2-4 3, 4; Clover 0 0-0 0, 0; Marcenaro 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 6 3-6 15, 15.
BEREAN ACADEMY (15-6) — Penner 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 3 1-2 1, 7; Bro.Wiebe 1 (2) 3-5 1, 10; Matzek 0 0-0 0, 0; Mullins 4 2-2 1, 10; C.Eldridge 1 0-0 0, 2; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Slabach 1 0-0 2, 2; Mi.Wiebe 1 0-2 2, 2; A.Eldridge 3 0-0 0, 6; Ma.Wiebe 2 3-7 2, 7; Wine 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 16 (3) 10-20 10, 51.
P-Burns;2;3;7;3;—16
Berean Ac.;19;13;10;9;—51
Moundridge 62,
Burrton 23
MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls put four players in double figures to get past Burrton 62-23 Monday night in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals in Moundridge.
Leading 17-10 after the first quarter, Moundridge went on a 19-6 run in the second quarter, holding the Chargers to seven points in the second half.
Kourtney Kaufman led Moundridge with 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Hailey Unruh scored 18 points, followed by Kate Eichelberger with 12 and Erin Durst with 10.
Hannah Watson hit four 3-pointer for Burrton on the way to 14 points. Burrton ends the season 4-17.
Moundridge is 14-7 and plays Berean Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to the regional finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
BURRTON (4-17) — Hochstetler 0 0-0 0, 0; Salgado 1 0-1 0, 2; Watson 1 (4) 0-0 2, 14; Zehr 0 2-5 4, 2; Matlack 1 0-1 1, 2; Dunlavy 0 1-2 1, 1; Hoopes 0 2-2 2, 2; Lane 0 0-0 0, 0; Dold 0 0-0 0, 0; Stahl 0 0-0 3, 0; Combs 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (4) 5-11 13, 23.
MOUNDRIDGE (14-7) — Er.Durst 4 2-2 1, 10; Helms 1 0-0 1, 2; El.Durst 0 0-0 3, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 3, 0; Kaufman 1 (6) 0-0 0, 20; Castor 0 0-0 0, 0; Unruh 6 6-10 4, 18; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Eichelberger 4 4-4 1, 12; TOTALS 16 (6) 12-16 14, 62.
Burrton;10;6;3;4;—23
Moundridge;17;19;18;8;—62
Moundridge Regionals
Thursday’s games
Chase County (16-2) vs. Flinthills (12-9) 6 p.m.
Berean Academy (15-6) vs. Moundridge (14-7) 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Semifinal winners 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS
Goessel 59,
Can-Gal. 44
CANTON — The Goessel Bluebird boys ended the regular season with a 59-44 win over Canton-Galva Tuesday in Canton.
Goessel led 29-22 at the half and 50-28 after three quarters.
Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 17 points. Skyler Wuest added 11.
Canton-Galva’s scoring wasn’t listed.
Goessel is 9-11 and opens Class 2A sub-state play Monday.
GOESSEL (9-11) — Schmidt 2, Hiebert 7, Hagewood 8, Dy.Lindeman 17, Wuest 11, Z.Zogleman 2, Dr.Lindeman 8, Ballesta 4.
CANTON-GALVA (6-14) — Not listed.
Goessel;20;9;21;9;—59
Can-Gal.;4;18;6;16;—44
Details not reported
GIRLS
Canton-Galva 60, Goessel 57 OT
Halstead 55, Larned 33
BOYS
Larned 51, Halstead 48
Postponements and cancelations
Pratt at Hesston, canceled
Class 1A regionals
Boys
Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian 5 p.m. Wednesday
Chase County at Burrton 7 p.m. Wednesday
FRESHMAN GIRLS
S.Central 50,
Newton 18
SALINA — The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Salina Central 50-18 Monday in Salina.
Newton trailed 34-3 at the half.
Newton ends the season Friday at home against Salina South.
NEWTON — Prine 3, Torres 2, Loewen 2, Green 5, Miller 3, Epp 3.
Newton;2;1;9;6;—18
S.Central;17;14;14;5;—50
FRESHMAN BOYS
S.Central 67,
Newton 32
SALINA — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Salina Central 67-32 Monday in Salina.
Newton trailed 32-21 at the half.
Newton ends the season Friday at home against Salina South.
NEWTON — Crawford 14, Dorrell 11, Anderson 3, Garcia 2.
Newton;11;10;7;4;—32
S.Central;10;22;17;10;—67