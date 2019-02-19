Hutchinson, Buhler and Nickerson schools, as well as Hutchinson Community College, have called off classes for Wednesday because of weather.

Cancellations and postponements:

WEDNESDAY

Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast: 7 a.m. Wednesday, canceled. New date to be determined.

Sterling First United Methodist Church: all events canceled

Hutchinson: No school

Buhler: No school

Nickerson: No school

HCC: No classes, all locations.

---

TUESDAY

Hutchinson High School basketball games against Derby have been postponed until Thursday. The games will start at the same times.

Also at USD 308:

Tonight’s Hutchinson Middle School orchestra recital, scheduled for 7 p.m. at HMS-7, has been postponed until Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., at HMS-7 Wednesday’s Pioneer League vocal music festival in Salina has been postponed. The make-up date has not been set. All after-school activities on both campuses of Hutchinson Middle School have been canceled tonight. After-school practices at Hutchinson High School are expected to proceed tonight, though some may practice earlier, please check with coaches.

Haven basketball games against Smoky Valley: canceled, no makeup date scheduled.

Nickerson basketball games at Hillsboro: postponed and rescheduled for Thursday

Buhler basketball games at El Dorado: canceled, no makeup date scheduled.

Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie regional basketball game: postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hutch Rec's Senior Center at Elmdale Park: closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday; all events canceled Wednesday, including lunch service

Moose Lodge: closed tonight

The Mission, Vision and Values Community Forum scheduled for this evening at Hutchinson Community College has been postponed. No make-up date has been set at this point.

Chase County at Burrton basketball: postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have an event affected by the weather, emails us at newsclerk@hutchnews.com.