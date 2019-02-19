BOYS
Bishop Seabury Academy 84, Christ Preparatory Academy 33
Burlington 74, Council Grove 53
Circle 44, Buhler 42
Columbus 63, Galena 38
Dodge City 69, Liberal 67
Goddard-Eisenhower 69, Valley Center 53
Junction City 86, Topeka West 84
Larned 51, Halstead 48
Lawrence Free State 69, SM Northwest 63
Maize 66, Salina South 43
Marion 68, Bennington 45
McPherson 84, Augusta 70
Mulvane 63, Clearwater 57
Norton 58, Trego 45
Olathe North 76, Olathe South 70
Parsons 61, Fort Scott 55
Pleasanton 42, Uniontown 29
Salina Central 80, Newton 43
Silver Lake 47, Rock Creek 43
Southeast Saline 58, Ell-Saline 51
Topeka 61, Manhattan 55
Topeka Seaman 63, Emporia 60
Washburn Rural 46, Highland Park 42
Wellsville 76, Santa Fe Trail 71
Wichita Campus 64, Hutchinson 55
Class 1A Regional
Quarterfinal
Little River 69, Fairfield 22
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26
Wetmore 68, Troy 52
GIRLS
Bennington 42, Marion 32
Burlington 44, Council Grove 32
Circle 50, Buhler 42
Columbus 42, Galena 31
Halstead 55, Larned 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Plainville 51
Hutchinson 40, Wichita Campus 28
Liberal 60, Dodge City 32
Maize 42, Salina South 41
McPherson 38, Augusta 14
Newton 58, Salina Central 47
Norton 42, Trego 35
Pleasanton 53, Uniontown 39
Rock Creek 45, Silver Lake 41
Russell 49, Minneapolis 31
SM Northwest 66, Lawrence Free State 38
Southeast Saline 36, Ell-Saline 18
Topeka 47, Manhattan 39
Topeka Seaman 40, Emporia 28
Topeka West 51, Junction City 44
Washburn Rural 59, Highland Park 58
Wellsville 50, Santa Fe Trail 43
Class 1A Regional
Quarterfinal
Attica 43, South Barber 42
BV Randolph 53, Washington County 49
Berean Academy 51, Peabody-Burns 15
Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29
Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 38, Burden Central 25
Chetopa 45, Altoona-Midway 17
Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14
Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27
Cunningham 74, Ashland 30
Doniphan West 60, Onaga 35
Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35
Hanover 61, Linn 23
Hartford 54, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27
Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29
Ingalls 62, Macksville 43
Kinsley 63, Deerfield 24
Lakeside 34, Hill City 29
Lincoln 34, Tescott 29
Little River 55, Stafford 31
Moundridge 62, Burrton 23
Norwich 57, Udall 35
Osborne 43, Logan 29
Quinter 60, Wallace County 44
Satanta 69, Rolla 44
Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42
Southern Coffey 57, Crest 43
St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25
St. John 47, Fairfield 39
Stockton 65, Palco 17
Sylvan-Lucas 44, La Crosse 36
Troy 35, Wetmore 29
Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38
Victoria 54, Wilson 31
Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Greeley County 35