More snow is on the way Tuesday in the Topeka area, but it isn't expected to develop until the evening hours.

Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible, with up to a-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation also expected.

Highs on Tuesday should be around 32 degrees, with a high of 35 on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the arrival of snow and ice, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service cautions that the evening commute on Tuesday and morning commute on Wednesday could be slippery.

Among cancellations and closings for Tuesday:

— The Jefferson County Spotter Show scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the impending winter weather. A new date for the event hasn't been set.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night: Snow before 1 a.m., then freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of freezing drizzle before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.