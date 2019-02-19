Sheriff Jeff Richards believes Franklin County’s seizure last year of 55 horses suffering from inadequate food and water was the right decision.

“They were in bad shape,” the sheriff said. “There was a lot of neglect.”

Richards asked the Kansas House’s judiciary committee to amend state law to deal with legal and financial issues encountered after seizing the horse herd. In part, House Bill 2206 would clarify the role of state courts in assessing responsibility for the cost of caring for animals in cruelty cases. It also would streamline legal requirements when animals must be held in a county other than where they were seized.

The bill also would allow money collected by court order in cruelty cases to be allocated to entities providing care, treatment or boarding of seized animals.

The horses taken into custody in April were hauled to facilities in Franklin, Lyon, Sedgwick and Douglas counties. Ownership of the animals was formally transferred to Franklin County in June. All the horses were placed with private owners by December.

The former owner of the horses owes Franklin County about $50,000 for care provided to the animals, Richards said, but the sheriff was skeptical the debt would be paid. Taxpayers of Franklin County absorbed expenses of more than $90,000 to care for the herd, he said.

“We experienced some frustration during the court process,” Richards said, “due in large part to a lack of clarity in the existing statute. This prolonged situation also created some hardship for Franklin County and those who were assisting with providing for the seized animals.”

Reform endorsed by the sheriff was supported by shelters that routinely accept responsibility for care of abused or neglected dogs and other creatures.

Deb Ghere, who represents Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, said one of the greatest obstacles to enforcement of the state’s cruelty law was the high cost of providing for seized animals. Law enforcement agencies can be reluctant to act because of the expense, she said.

“Recent cases in Kansas have shown that necessary changes are needed to recover funds expended for animal care,” Ghere said.