On Monday, the McPherson City Commission met for a regular meeting at the Municipal Center, 400 E. Kansas Ave. Here’s what you need to know:

Community Building asbestos removal

Commissioners approved the asbestos-containing material removal services with iSi Industrial Services for the Community Building gymnasium floor for an amount not to exceed $3,800.

Upon removal of the McPherson Community Building gymnasium flooring, a tar material layer of the under flooring tested positive for asbestos-containing material, or ACM. Before renovations can continue on the gymnasium floor, the City needed to hire a removal specialist.

iSi Industrial Services performed ACM identification and removal services during the initial investigation and is available to perform the service at a cost of $3,800.00. Staff recommends the City of McPherson contract with iSi Industrial Services to avoid any further delays in the progress of the Community Building renovation. This work would be outside of the contract with Hutton.

Upcoming public meetings

There will be two public meetings on Monday, March 4 in the Commission Room at the Municipal Center, 400 E. Kansas, to discuss drainage issues. The meetings will be held at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The City of McPherson contracted with Alfred Benesch & Company to conduct a drainage study of the Dry Turkey Creek Watershed. The purpose and focus of this meeting will be to discuss drainage issues within the Dry Turkey Creek basin. All residents are encouraged to attend.

Questionnaires can be obtained at the Municipal Center or by visiting mcpcity.com. Completed questionnaires can be dropped off at the City office, brought to the meeting, or submitted through the website.

After the completion of this study, the department will start a second study of the Bull Creek Watershed.

Turkey Creek Golf Course purchases

Commissioners approved three purchases for Turkey Creek Golf Course. Staff requested $26,500 for chemical purchases through the season, $4,059.11 to repair the booster pump, and $10,000 for a Smithco Super Star Bunker Rake.

A bunker rake is not an easy piece of equipment to replace, the department stated, but it is necessary for the course. The older unit worked for the department for 33 years, three times its expected lifetime, and repairs became extremely costly. The new rake will not need to be replaced for a long time, the department stated.

Removal of inoperable vehicles

The code enforcement department was approved to remove inoperable vehicles located at 707 W. Kansas Ave. in McPherson. The property owner and owner of the vehicle in the mobile home park were given notice, with a due date of Feb. 11.

New signals at Marlin and Main Streets

The street department reminded commissioners that the department is upgrading traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Marlin Street. The signals were taken out of service to allow for the installation of new signals. Northbound and southbound traffic is not be required to stop at the intersection, and eastbound and westbound traffic will stop at temporary stop signs on Marlin Street.

Traffic light improvements are in response to citizen concerns about safety at the designated intersection. The new signals will be more visible due to the increased height and will have 12-inch LED lights. The work is expected to be completed this week, but is contingent upon weather.