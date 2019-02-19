A man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a tornado warning siren in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

A man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a tornado warning siren in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday south of Kansas 32 Highway on 222nd Street, which also is County Road 1.

Investigators believe a 28-year-old Bonner Springs man may have suffered a medical problem when his 2010 Dodge Avenger went off of the road and struck the pole for an outdoor warning siren, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha responded to the scene to check the siren, according to Sherley.