Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays., together with Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, will host Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland and Deputy Secretary of Transportation Lindsay Douglas in a tour of critical infrastructure and economic development projects in Ellis County on Friday.

Toland and Douglas, together with the two Representatives, will be joined by officials of Ellis County, the City of Hays, GrowHays, and the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in meeting with business leaders from Midwest Energy and Hess Services as they tour the growing businesses along the Northwest Business orridor Route connecting I-70 to US 183 via 230th Avenue and Feedlot Road.

“Local officials in Ellis County have been working to design and secure funding for improvements to this route for a number of years,” Wasinger said. “I am pleased to help Ellis County get the attention in Topeka that is warranted by the businesses in this Corridor, and I know that both Representative Rahjes and Rick Billinger, 40th District Senator, R - Goodland, share in my appreciation for this visit from officials of Gov. Kelly’s Administration. This is a perfect example of how both political parties can work together for the common good.”

The group is also expected to view the North Vine Street project for which the City of Hays recently received a federal BUILD grant and hear about other economic development opportunities in Ellis County. While final details are still being confirmed, a full agenda for the visit will be released by the county no later than Wednesday.