The Salina Art Center is presenting the inaugural "Sunflower Biennial: Contemporary Art by Emerging Young Artists" Feb. 27 through March 31 in the center's main galleries at 242 S. Santa Fe.

The exhibition is a descendant of the Salina Art Center's popular Gerry Neustrom Youth Challenge, an annual show organized from 1993 to 2010 and displayed at the Salina Central Mall that showcased works by high school juniors and seniors from central and northwest Kansas. The late Father Willys Neustrom, a Salina Episcopalian priest, established the competitive exhibition to honor the memory of his late wife Gerry.

The 2019 Sunflower Biennial is a response to the Salina community's desire for the return of a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of young local artists, according to a news release from the Salina Art Center. Like the Neustrom exhibition, this show is adjudicated by a professional artist or arts educator working within the region.

The range of artists eligible for consideration has been expanded to include secondary and post-secondary students from the entire state. This year's exhibition includes 57 works of art by 43 artists representing 21 communities and 14 secondary and post-secondary schools throughout Kansas.

Special programming for the exhibition, all free of charge at the Salina Art Center, will include:

• Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday —Juror and artist Randy Regier will speak about his career and experience selecting artworks for the inaugural Sunflower Biennial. Bring a sack lunch if desired.

• 5 to 7 p.m. March 2 — Exhibition opening reception. 6 p.m. award presentation.

• Noon to 1 p.m. March 20 — Noah Wellbrock-Talley, Sunflower Biennial artist and Fort Hays State University student, will talk about his work and college experiences and give advice to young artists. Bring a sack lunch if desired.

For a complete checklist of artists selected to participate in the Sunflower Biennial, or for more information, call 827-1431 or go to salinaartcenter.org.