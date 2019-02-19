Special program Tuesday, Feb. 26

Circle Middle School in Benton, is working with Rachel’s Challenge to stimulate academic achievement and social-emotional learning by focusing on the connection between students, faculty and staff. Using the remarkable story of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School tragedy, Rachel’s Challenge awakens individual hope, desire and purpose; which in turn promotes safer, more connected school communities. A Rachel’s Challenge staff member will share Rachel’s story with the entire community at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in the auditorium of Circle Middle School 14697 SW 20th Benton.

Dr. Robert Marzano, respected education researcher and author states, “Rachel’s Challenge is the most powerful intervention I have seen in 40 years of working in education.” Rachel’s story unlocks the desire for change. Then, its programs come alongside the existing efforts of the school to sustain a culture where harassment, bullying and violence are reduced; and where teachers are free to teach and students are awakened to learn.

An independent study conducted by Multi-Dimensional Education, LLC, a nationally recognized educational program evaluator, found that, “Schools implementing Rachel’s Challenge with fidelity achieved statistically significant gains in community engagement, faculty/student relationships, leadership potential, and school climate; along with a reduction in bullying behavior.”

Using age-appropriate programming for K-12, Rachel’s Challenge schools have reported up to 84% reductions in disciplinary referrals. Over 150 suicides are averted annually, as reported by students themselves. In a pre- and post-attitudinal survey of 9,881 students from across the US, respondents report a 282% increase in the number of students feeling safe at school after participating in Rachel Challenge.

In the pursuit of its mission to awaken individual transformation and promote safer, more connected schools, Rachel’s Challenge has reached over 24 million students, educators and community members in live settings. Rachel’s Challenge continues to work hard to turn the ideals of kindness and compassion into actionable strategies that help promote safe and productive learning environments.

For more information about Rachel’s Challenge, visit www.rachelschallenge.org.