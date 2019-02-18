The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a situation report Monday indicating 3 to 6 inches of snowfall was expected between mid-afternoon Tuesday and early Wednesday in northeast Kansas, with a light glaze of ice.

The report said Topeka was expected to see 4 to 6 inches of snow, with the chance of freezing drizzle being less here than for areas to the city's southeast.

Hazardous travel conditions are likely, especially for the Tuesday evening commute, the report said.

The city of Topeka's street department was working Monday on crafting a plan to deal with the anticipated snowfall, said city media relations coordinator Molly Hadfield.

The forecast of more snow came after the city received 2.8 inches of the white stuff on Friday, putting Topeka's total snowfall for this cold-weather season at 20 inches.

City crews treated all Topeka's streets over the weekend, including making one pass over all residential streets on Saturday night, Hadfield said.

Workers on Monday were addressing any remaining icy spots, replenishing their salt supply, repairing downed equipment and arranging for crews to address potholes, she said.

Here's the weather service outlook for the days to come:

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Tuesday night: Snow possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Low around 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

• Wednesday: A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.