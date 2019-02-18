ARKANSAS CITY — The Newton High School wrestling team is sending six wrestlers to state after the Class 5A regional competition Friday and Saturday at Arkansas City.

The sole regional champion for the Railer is senior Wyatt Hendrickson at 220 pounds. Hendrickson won three matches by fall Friday. In the championship match, Hendrickson downed Josh Carter of Wichita Northwest in a 21-5 technical fall in 2:33.

Hendrickson, ranked third nationally by Trackwrestling, improves to 33-0.

Grant Treaster finished second at 120 pounds. After a 3-0 start Friday, Treaster lost to Lucas Glover of Goddard 9-3 in the championship match. Treaster enters state competition 25-4.

At 170 pounds, Dante Harper finished third. In the consolation semifinals, Harper pinned Chase Voth of Hays in 1:31. In the consolation finals, Harper won by injury default over Ryan Murphy of Bishop Carroll.

Harper enters state competition 30-10.

At 138 pounds, Boone Roberson finished fourth. In the consolation semifinals, Roberson pinned Preston Drake of Andover in 2:35. In the consolation finals, Roberson was edged by Trig Tennant of Arkansas City 3-2. Tennant downed Roberson 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Roberson enters state competition 27-15.

Colin Bybee finished sixth at 106 pounds. In the consolation semifinals, Bybee was edged by Wyatt Weber of Great Bend 5-3. In the fifth-place match, Bybee was pinned by Ian Demoss of Maize South in 1:49. Bybee downed Demoss in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Bybee enters state 26-16.

At 126 pounds, Sawyer Mock finished sixth. In the second consolation round, Mock clinched a spot at state with a pin over Gabe Maki of Andover in 4:21. In the consolation quarterfinals, Mock scored a 4-0 decision over Joe Walter of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. In the consolation semifinals, Mock dropped a 9-0 major decision to Alyeus Craig of Valley Center 9-0. In the fifth-place match, Mock was edged by Landon Crews of McPherson 4-3.

Mock enters state competition 21-19.

Josh Edson finished sixth at 145 pounds. In the second consolation round, Edson downed Kyle Casper of Hays 3-0 to clinch a state berth. In the consolation quarterfinals, Edson downed Britton Forsythe of Maize South 3-0. In the consolation semifinls, Edson was defeated by Christian Robinson of Arkansas City 3-0. In the fifth-place match, Edson was pinned by Christian Hannon of Andover Central in 3:56.

Edson enters state competition 19-16.

Clayton Kaufman at 113 pounds ended his season in the second consolation round, pinned by Avery Wolf of Great Bend in 3:36. Kaufman ends the season 2-9.

The state tournament begins Friday at Hartman Arena in Park City.