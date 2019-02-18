Topeka — Delegates at the 2019 Kansas Republican Party Convention elected the party's new leadership Saturday in Topeka. Michael Kuckelman, an attorney from Overland Park, is the state's new GOP chairman.

Delegates also elected Virginia Crossland-Macha as vice-chair, Emily Wellman as secretary, and Bob Dool as treasurer. The party’s officers serve two-year terms.

After being elected the new chairman, Kuckelman addressed the convention delegates. He said the party will focus on unifying the more than 800,000 registered Republicans in Kansas. He plans to focus on Republican messaging and tying that message to the Republican platform. Kuckelman also emphasized the need for grassroots participation to get voters to turn out for elections.

Michael Kuckelman has been active in the Republican Party for several years. In 2016, he served as a Rubio delegate at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was treasurer of the Johnson County Republican Party for eight years. And in 2018, the Johnson County Republican Party honored him with the Bart Cohen Award as "the person who always goes above and beyond in campaigns for Republican candidates.”

Kuckelman has represented the Kansas Republican Party and individual candidates in election-related issues. In 2014, he was successful in his representation of United States Senator Pat Roberts before the Kansas State Elections Board when Senator Roberts’ residency was challenged. During the 2018 election cycle, he successfully represented Kansas House Member Adam Thomas in a residency challenge before the Board.

In his private practice, Kuckelman has represented individuals in civil rights cases, focusing primarily on law enforcement abuse cases. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York appointed him to represent one of five law firms responsible for the litigation arising out of the World Trade Center attack in 2001. More recently, the SEC Receiver in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas appointed Kuckelman to pursue recoveries for the victims of the Stanford Ponzi scheme. He also represents individuals and corporate clients involved in litigation.