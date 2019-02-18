An award winning night

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce celebrated businesses and community during their annual chamber meeting Friday evening at the Civic Center.

Following a meal, the program got underway.

Jordan Buxton, Chamber of Commerce Director introduced herself and welcomed those attending.

She thanked the sponsors who made the evening possible and shared that the local Chamber of Commerce is comprised of 245 members and 500 businesses.

“The Chamber began in 1921 - that’s nearly 100 years of service,” she said.

The award presentations began with the state awards.

Renee Lippincott, Kansas Department of Commerce Regional Manager, explained the Governor’s Award of Excellence and that people who work with the businesses nominate local businesses to be recognized. The purpose of the award is not only to recognize the business and how they conduct themselves from a business standpoint, but it also is to recognize a civic responsibility as corporate citizens.

She presented KDC Business Appreciation Awards to Walnut Valley Packing, LLC., Charley’s Appliances, Butler Electric Cooperative, Walter’s Flowers (Regional Winner), and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital as a finalist in the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Next were the Chamber awards:

Large Business of the Year - Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.

Small Business of the Year - Charley’s Appliances.

Non-Profit of the Year - El Dorado Elks Lodge.

Young Professional of the Year - Kelsey Taylor.



Guest speaker Warren Martin of Kansas Strong also presented a $1,000 grant to Walnut Valley Packing and a $500 Kansas Strong grant to Errin Moore of The Next Chapter Books and Novelties.