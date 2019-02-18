This week, readers asked about electric vehicles and how they contribute to streets and highways, as well as why some local streets are designed the way they are.

Q: With the advent of electric cars is there any upcoming legislation in Kansas on how to have these cars pay taxes to use our streets and highways? Are there any locations in Hutchinson for these cars to charge their system?

Kansas State Representative Jason Probst (D-Hutchinson) looked through the transportation committees in both the Kansas Senate and House and said he did not see a bill specifically addressing taxes on electric vehicles, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t one, or that a bill won’t be introduced.

“More than 80 bills were introduced this week alone in the House, so there might be one floating around out there that I've not yet come across,” Probst said. “But I do know this is a topic of concern and conversation.”

The state gasoline tax is part of how Kansas funds highway projects throughout the state.

“Since the gasoline tax is an important part of how we fund highway projects, there's real concern that the growing use of high-efficiency and electric vehicles will erode that revenue source,” Probst said.

Some states offer tax credits to residents who purchase electric vehicles as an incentive, but Kansas does not. Some think a tax would create less incentive for people to purchase electric vehicles, but others believe drivers of electric vehicles using state highways should pay their share to maintain and improve those highways.

Hutchinson currently has one electric vehicle charging station, according to a map maintained by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative fuels data center. The Hutchinson station is located at the Westar Energy Hutchinson Electric Service Center at 1000 N. Halstead St.

There are also charging stations in Newton, Greensburg and many in the Wichita area. The map can be found at https://afdc.energy.gov/fuels/electricity_locations.html#/find/nearest?fuel=ELEC.

Q: I have lived in Hutch most of my life and have always been curious why the east/west street intersections along Plum Street between Fourth Avenue to 11th Avenue zigzag? Safely getting through the Fourth and Plum intersection light, whether a pedestrian, bicyclist, or driver, can be quite an experience and can make a person a little crazy.

The answer to this question dates back to Hutchinson’s origins.

According to Hutchinson Lead Traffic Signal Tech Greg DeGarmo, what is now Fourth Avenue used to be U.S. Highway 50. Highway 50/Fourth Avenue was the original northern limit of Hutchinson.

“The original city was built from Fourth Avenue south to the river,” DeGarmo said. “As it grew, it obviously went north of Fourth.”

When the expansion of the city was platted, it was placed offset, creating several of the “zigzag” intersections like Fourth and Plum. While it can be hectic going through such an intersection, fixing it comes with complications.

“Now to fix it we would have to purchase a lot of property from businesses or homeowners near those intersections,” DeGarmo said.

Q: Traffic is relatively heavy on Avenue A going east and west but not so much on Washington going north and south. We have been noticing for the past year that we frequently have a red light when traveling Avenue A but it is rare that we see traffic on Washington. Why is that light necessary and should that light be removed or adjusted?

While the timing of the light at the single intersection of Washington Street and Avenue A may seem odd, it is part of a larger system that is integral to the flow of traffic in downtown, according to DeGarmo.

“That light is part of the downtown system,” he said. “We have 14 intersections in that coordinated system that change at certain time intervals.”

Certain lights are synced up with others in the downtown area to be green or red at the same times, which helps keep the flow of traffic as steady and efficient as possible.

“It’s all coordinated to keep traffic flowing as best it can,” DeGarmo said.

