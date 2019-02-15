DENVER — An appeals court on Friday upheld the convictions of a former bank teller from Burlington, Kan., for three crimes, but overturned her conviction on a fourth.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Denise Sue Christy was guilty of embezzling about $700,000, making false entries in bank records and failing to report income on her tax return.

However, the Denver-based court concluded she shouldn't have been convicted of money laundering because evidence was insufficient. Because of that, the appeals court instructed the U.S. District Court for Kansas to reconsider her sentence.

Christy, 49, was sentenced in 2017 to serve 4 years and 3 months in federal prison for her crimes at the Central National Bank. She also was ordered to repay money she stole.

The appellate judges acknowledged that Christy's new sentence, at a date to be determined, might be the same as that originally imposed by Judge Daniel D. Crabtree in Topeka.

She was caught in 2014 during an audit of money missing from the bank vault. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Kansas, which prosecuted Christy, said the crimes occurred between 2008 and 2013.

In her appeal, she challenged the validity of all of her convictions stemming from a six-day trial in 2017.