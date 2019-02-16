Renewed connections

By reaching out to local charities this year the Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt renewed a relationship from the past. Partners In Education Foundation, Inc., (PIE), is the facilitator for a special project funded by the late Jeanette Rudy of Nashville TN. While attending the hunt in 1997 Miss Rudy was asked to speak at El Dorado’s Lincoln Elementary School. The warm welcome from the community and the handicapped children in her audience touched her heart. She returned next year with a promise to donate $500,000 for programs, improvements, and equipment in the El Dorado Schools to benefit the handicapped. PIE facilitated the donations and distribution of funds for Miss Rudy by establishing a fund in her brothers’ honor, the Felix Alton Cantrell Jr. Fund. PIE continues to use these funds to offer grants to El Dorado Schools.

This year the board of directors for the Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt elected to donate $500 to PIE for the Felix Alton Cantrell Jr. Fund, plus another $500 for a sponsorship at PIE’s annual Sporting Clay Shoot in September. Former Lincoln Elementary principal Bernie Spradling said “What a wonderful way to remember Miss Rudy! She loved the people of El Dorado and the students she met and her generosity is being mirrored by this generous gift from the Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt.”

“Being able to give back to the community and honor the memory of our dear Miss Rudy is exactly the example she was to all of us. In our 33 year history, The Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt has been blessed with generous folks from all over the United States. All of our volunteers and guests help build a stronger connection with community, city, county and state. Supporting the Cantrell Fund and the Sporting Clay Shoot helps to reach out, connect and give back. ” Janet Post Executive Director of the hunt.

The Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt is 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission that includes education and opportunity in the great State of Kansas. Within the mission is support for several programs, all funded by registrations, donations and sponsorships of the event.

The Wayne Willis Scholarship Foundation, managed by Central Kansas Community Foundation - El Dorado is a scholarshp program for Kansas college students majoring in outdoor resource related studies.

The Hunting Heroes Program is a way to say thank you by hosting members of armed forces, police, fire or paramedics who have sacrificed to insure a safer, better world.

Two programs, the Kansas Youth hunter program and the National JAKES essay program, shine the spotlight on youth and future of our hunting heritage.

Learn more about the Kansas Governor’s’ One Shot Turkey Hunt at www.ksoneshot.com.

As with all PIE Endowed Funds and Programs, the Felix Alton Cantrell Jr. is open to all donors for contributions. Simply send your donation to Partners In Education Foundation Inc. 124 W Central, El Dorado KS 67042, notated for the Cantrell Fund. On-line donations can be made at: https://piefoundation.revtrak.net/

Partners In Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490. For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director at rod.blackburn@pie490.org, 316.322.4800.