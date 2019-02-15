Highlights from this week's meeting

This week’s El Dorado USD 490 Board of Education’s meeting included the hiring of a new EHS Principal and Head Football Coach. Bruce Lolling will be the new EHS Principal beginning July 1, 2019. Lolling has been the Assistant Principal at Campus High School in Haysville for four years. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Principal at Augusta Middle School for one year.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in History from McPherson College, he taught American Government and World History at Hutchinson High School for three years. He then began teaching History, Psychology, and Sociology at McPherson High School where he remained until May 2005 when he accepted a position teaching at Campus High School.

In May 2007, he earned a Master of Arts in American History from Emporia State University and in December 2013 he earned a Master of Science in School Leadership from Baker University.

Wes Bell has been hired to replace retiring Head Football Coach Bill Shaw beginning in the 2019 Season. Bell will also teach Social Studies and serve as Weight Coordinator at El Dorado High School.

Coach Bell is completing his third season as defensive coordinator for the University of Central Missouri. Bell has 17 years of collegiate coaching experience, including nine years at Missouri Western, two years at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, and a season each at Southwestern College and Emporia High School.

Bell was an all-conference offensive lineman at Independence Community College then attended Emporia State University where he captained the football team and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Social Science. He also holds a Masters Degree in Education Leadership from Minnesota State University.

During his career, he has coached 36 All-MIAA student-athletes and seven All-Americans. He coached current Chicago Bears defensive end David Bass, who played for the Griffons from 2009-12. Bell plans to begin working with EHS athletes during summer conditioning and looks forward to being #partofthepride.

Breakout Club

From secret messages to secret handshakes, the Board of Education was tasked by the El Dorado Middle School Breakout Club with their very own breakout task. The task was a part of the presentation by Principal Karla King on the various clubs offered at the Middle School.

Recognitions

Several USD 490 school board members received recognition for their participation in the Kansas Association of School Boards Leadership Academy. Heather Nichols, Rob Lane, and Sharon Waugh received Level One certificates for the 2017-2018 school year. Board President Norm Wilks and Superintendent Sue Givens received Level Two certificates for the 2017-2018 school year.

The KASB Leadership Academy recognizes the dedication school board members and administrators exhibit as they commit to continuing education throughout the year. Points are awarded on a yearly basis for attendance at regional and state conferences and participation in specialized training at the local level. The points are totaled at the end of the program year.

USD 490 was named a Sweepstakes winner for the 1700-4999 enrollment category in the 2018 KanSPRA/KASB Publications contest. Sweepstakes Awards are presented to the district that has the highest average score of all publication submissions in each of four enrollment categories.

The district also received an Award of Excellence for the Wildcat Preschool Brochure and Certificates of Merit for six other submissions which included the El Dorado Middle School Newsletter, District Activities Calendar, BG Stadium Annual Report, USD 490 eNews, Chalkboard Chatter, and the district Facebook page.

"The judges were tough this year," Carol Pitts, KASB Assistant Executive Director for Marketing and Public Relations, said. "Only one entry received a perfect score."

There were 36 awards in ten categories this year. To receive an Award of Excellence, the submission had to receive an average score of 9 or a perfect score. Certificates of Merit are awarded for submissions with an average score of at least 6.

Entries are evaluated and points awarded for (a) Research and Assessment of Need, (b) Analysis and Planning, (c) Evaluation and Results, (d) Overall Appearance, and (e) Content and Readability.

Board President Norm Wilks gave legislative updates on issues affecting the School District which included school finance, school safety drills, personal financial literacy, KPERS payments, Job Corp funding. An puzzling piece of legislation discussed was HB2150, which is an act “concerning education; relating to bullying; creating the Kansas hope scholarship act...” In effect, this bill would provide for scholarships to students who report bullying allowing them to transfer to a private school or another district. This act does not provide for students who are victimized but rather only the reporter. Nor does it allow for the other school to utilize those funds generated.

Julie Jensen, Kori Green and Michelle Lang presented the Curriculum Resource Adoptions for K-12 affecting the Social Studies curriculum. These resources selected/updated every six years and was approved by the board.

Other action

2019-2020 Academic Calendar KASB was approved which begins on August 5th for teachers. The first day of classes for students will be August 13th.

Finally, the Board approved the extension of Administrative contracts for year. And the district Science Fair will be held Friday, March 1, 2019.