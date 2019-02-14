The Strike Zone Bowling Center’s Presidents Day Special is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the center. Cost is $1 per game with shoes included; $5 for a hamburger, cheeseburger or hot dog combo that includes fries and a drink; and $10 for a single-topping pizza.

Army Combat Fitness Test Preparation Classes are offered 6-7 a.m. Feb. 20 and 27; and March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Gruber Fitness Center. Train for proper lifting techniques, activities for daily living, range of motion, and the new physical fitness test.

The Spring Hunting Dog Competition is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sherman Army Airfield. For more information, call 684-2035/2815 or visit https://leavenworth .armymwr.com/programs/ rod-and-gun-club.

The Frostbite Open two-person golf scramble is at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers, $20 for an optional flighted cash skins game and $10 for an optional mulligans per team. Prepay and save $5. The driving range will be open and a full breakfast buffet served from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Complimentary hole and trivia contests and complimentary beverages will start at 9:55 a.m. in the cart staging area. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program Recreational Bowling 2019 dates are 9-11 a.m. March 2, April 6, May 4, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The free event includes shoes.