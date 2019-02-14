International Military Student Division, Command and General Staff College

The International Military Student Division at the Command and General Staff College is recruiting Fort Leavenworth sponsors for the incoming class of international military students who will arrive in mid-June 2019.

Sponsors must be in the rank of captain, GS-09 or above. Contractors who work on Fort Leavenworth are also eligible to sponsor.

There are three sets of sponsors for each officer — one from Fort Leavenworth, one from the Leavenworth community and one from the Kansas City area. The Fort Leavenworth sponsor has the main responsibility to get the officer settled, including helping him or her open a bank account, find housing, rent furniture, get a driver’s license, find a car and any other basic needs. IMSD asks all sponsors to greet the officer at the airport if possible.

After the officer is settled, IMSD asks all sponsors to meet with the student at least once a quarter and check on him or her monthly by phone, e-mail or meeting to see if he or she needs any assistance.

The officers will rate sponsors as excellent, good, fair or poor sponsors after they start the Command and General Staff Officer Course, mid-year and just before graduation.

E-mail Mike Brettmann, IMSD field studies program manager, at michael.j.brettmann.civ@mail.mil for the list of countries to be sponsored and for any additional questions.

Family information will not be available until April. Prospective sponsors need to understand that most of the IMS have young children.