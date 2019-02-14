Garfield and Lincoln elementary schools will be getting new playgrounds, but the details are still being worked out.

Julie Scott, AB Creative sales representative, presented proposed plans and cost estimates for the schools’ playgrounds to USD 290 board members at their regular meeting Monday night. The board voted 4-3 to use AB Creative instead of sending the project out for bid at their January meeting. Per the estimates presented, the new playground at Lincoln would cost $427,674.22, and the new playground at Garfield would cost $343,548.48, for a total of approximately $770,000.

“We’ve been working with principals to come up with some different ideas, and this is the latest plan,” Scott said.

The playgrounds depicted in Scott’s renderings included a greater degree of access for students using mobility devices, electronic game panels, and xylophone-like acoustic musical instruments. The plans are similar to the playground currently installed at Sunflower Elementary, according to Ryan Cobbs, USD 290 superintendent.

Board member Chris Cunningham questioned the durability of the electronic components of the playground proposal. Scott said the components come with a 5-year warranty and are sealed against weather damage. Cunningham also questioned the need for new swings at the playgrounds. Board member Harold Wingert pointed out that, per the current plan, although the playgrounds would both be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, only Lincoln Elementary would be an “inclusive” playground, or a playground with no inbuilt discrimination between disabled and non-disabled students. Cobbs responded that differences in programming and current need made requisite the inclusive designs at Lincoln.

“We have five students currently in wheelchairs at Lincoln, and subsequently the need for greater access there is much more visible than it is in our other buildings,” he said.

Wingert questioned the $48,000 uninstall and reinstall costs on the Garfield elementary estimate. Cobbs also noted that the AB Creative cost quotes do not include expenses like concrete curbing and drainage work. The board gave other feedback for Scott to take into account and revise playground designs.

In other news, the board:

— Approved floorplans for an early childhood center building addition to Garfield Elementary.

— Approved the district’s 2019/20 calendar.

— Approved revisions to the district’s crisis plan.

— Approved changes to art courses offered at OHS.