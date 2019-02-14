Officials working on the $48 million renovation of the Kansas Expocentre shared an update Wednesday evening on the project, offering a look at interior renovations that include a bar.

Chuck Smith, with HTK Architects, told the Joint Economic Development Commission that modernization and planned expansions will set the 30-year-old facility on a path that will "offset the operational deficit that’s subsidized by taxpayers."

Smith shared an updated timeline with the board, highlighting planned construction to start in May and be completed by May 2021. Expansions are planned to Exhibition Hall, the equine area and to create a new entry for the Landon Arena.

A new Endzone bar will be created, concession stands will be renovated, seats will be replaced and significant deferred maintenance will be brought up to date, Smith said.

Also on hand Wednesday was Kellen Seitz, Expocentre general manager working for the venue management company Spectra, to talk about improvements already made to the facility to get its budget and revenue on track.

"I’m happy to report we’ve surpassed our budget number for this year, we beat that by about $72,000," Seitz told JEDO. "We came in in the first 16 months and saved an actual realized cost to Shawnee county taxpayers in excess of three quarters of a million dollars. That’s real money that Shawnee county taxpayers have been paying out to operate this facility in the past."

Expocentre staff have been working with HTK Architects and with McCownGordon, the construction firm hired for the project, to make sure that all scheduled events can continue as renovations are done, Seitz said.

After the JEDO meeting, Seitz said some of the revenue improvements happening at the Expocentre are born from partnerships being formed with the local community. For instance, Skyzone recently signed a three-year contract to have branding rights to all of the box office and atrium area.

That partnership, he said, has some exciting pieces for Expocentre patrons, including a community and children's activation center.

"What that’s going to look like is probably a rock wall structure that has a foam pit at the bottom of it," he said. "That’ll be just another rpiece ot enhance that patron experience when they come to the facility."



He expects to see more partnerships like that developed, although Spectra already is showing strength in that area.

"One thing that we’re really proud of and I’ll give you some numbers – is our sponsorship and partnership revenue growth," Seitz said. "What that has done, in just over the past year, in our first 16 months we’ve grown that partnership revenue by 506 percent. That is a piece of business that we're very proud of because that offerse an opportunity for the local business community to get their brand awareness and messaging out in front of the patrons that come to our events."

JEDO board member and city councilman Jeff Coen said that he has been serving on the Expocentre board and he's impressed with the changes.

"When I started there, the reports each month it was just bad news after bad news and I really think Spectra has really turned this around," he said.